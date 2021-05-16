Rep. Liz Cheney is plowing ahead with her criticism of former President Donald Trump despite getting booted from House GOP leadership, saying she regrets supporting Mr. Trump in the 2020 election.

In a pair of interviews Sunday, Ms. Cheney said that Mr. Trump is a “continuing danger to our system” and that his lies about the election are damaging the Republican Party’s brand.

“We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded and who continues to suggest our electoral system cannot function,” the Wyoming Republican said on ABC’s “This Week.” “To cause that kind of questioning about our process, frankly, is the same kind of things the Chinese Communsit Party says about democracy. That it is a failed system and America is a failed nation.”

“I won’t be part of that and I think it is very important for Republican who won’t be part of that to stand up,” Ms. Cheney said.

Her willingness to take on Mr. Trump has raised questions about her political future in Wyoming.

Mr. Trump carried more than 70% of the vote there in the 2020 election, and is looking for revenge against Ms. Cheney in her re-election race next year.

GOP leaders in the state have censured her for her vote to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Ms. Cheney’s stance led to her ouster as chair of the House Republican Caucus last week. She was replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik, the 36-year-old New York Republican who has defended Mr. Trump and received his endorsement.

Still, Ms. Cheney has refused to back down, and took to the television talk show circuit Sunday to insist that it is dangerous for Republicans to promote Mr. Trump’s stolen election claims. She said it hurts the party as it looks to pick up the pieces after losing both chambers of Congress and the White House on Mr. Trump’s watch.

“At this moment, the majority of the Republican Party is not where I am. But it is my responsibility as an elected official, it is my responsibility as a lead to lead and to tell the truth,” she said.

Ms. Cheney said that she regrets casting her vote for Mr. Trump in 2020 and that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy should testify to a commission tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

“He absolutely should and I wouldn’t be surprised if he were subpoenaed,” Ms. Cheney said.

“I think he very clearly and said publicly that he’s got information about the president’s state of mind that day,” she added.

