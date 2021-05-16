The Biden administration struggled to find a diplomatic foothold Sunday in a bid to contain escalating clashes between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, even as other outside players stepped up their efforts to mediate the crisis.

President Biden and top aides have strongly backed Israel’s right to defend itself during a week of violence, and Mr. Biden held his first direct talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday.

But Washington has almost no direct links to the Hamas-dominated administration that controls the Gaza Strip, and the White House has yet to nominate an ambassador to Israel four months into Mr. Biden’s tenure.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr was holding talks in Israel on Sunday, and Mr. Biden reportedly has spoken at least twice with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the past week.

But a move by the Pentagon last week to evacuate a 120-person Defense Department delegation that has been visiting Israel when the fighting broke out was seen by some as a sign of the lack of American leverage in the crisis and now others are moving to fill the vacuum.

At the request of Saudi Arabia, foreign ministers of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation held an emergency virtual summit Sunday calling for an end to Israeli strikes and military activity in the Gaza Strip. At the virtual meeting, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki denounced Israel as an “apartheid state” that was practicing “crimes and brutality against our people in Gaza.”

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia all condemned what they said was Israeli provocations and aggression that sparked the latest violence.

Riyadh was a prime target of the Trump administration’s push to end Israel’s diplomatic and economic isolation in the region, but Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Sunday condemned what he called Israel’s “flagrant violations” of Palestinian rights and called on the international community to work to end to the deadly military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The U.N. Security Council also weighed in Sunday with its first public discussion of the crisis. The U.S. had delayed calls for an earlier meeting, hoping that regional mediators could contain the fighting.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to both sides to pull back to allow a cease-fire to take hold.

“This latest round of violence only perpetuates the cycles of death, destruction and despair, and pushes farther to the horizon any hopes of coexistence and peace,” Mr. Guterres said. “Fighting must stop. It must stop immediately.”

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced that foreign ministers of the 27-nation bloc will talk Tuesday to “coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to end the current violence.” Mr. Borrell tweeted that he was convening the meeting in part because of the “unacceptable number of civilian casualties” on both sides in the conflict.

And Pope Francis weighed in at the Vatican with pointed public remarks calling on both sides to stop the violence.

“I ask myself: This hatred and vendetta, what will it bring?” the pope said, addressing a crowd in St. Peter’s Square. “Do we truly think that we can build peace by destroying the other? In the name of God, who created all human beings equal in rights, duties and dignity and are called to live as brothers, I appeal for calm.”

The most recent of violence, the worst since 2014, was sparked earlier this month when Palestinians protested attempts by Jewish settlers to evict a number of Palestinian families from their homes and Israeli police measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque. Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers fired rockets toward Jerusalem late Monday, triggering an Israeli assault on Gaza.

The crisis showed no signs of easing Sunday.

Citing Palestinian medical officials, The Associated Press reported that the latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City on Sunday has destroyed three buildings and killed at least 33 people, the deadliest single episode since the fighting started a week ago. Palestinians say the strikes targeted a busy downtown street of residential buildings and shops just after midnight in the densely populated enclave.

