Talk about infrastructure. The big cats of Los Angeles are on the road to getting their own bridge.

The National Wildlife Federation’s Save LA Cougars campaign has received a record-breaking $25 million grant from the Annenberg Foundation to build a 210-foot bridge over a 10-lane highway in the Los Angeles area.

“The wildlife crossing at Liberty Canyon over the 101 Freeway — which will be the largest wildlife crossing in the world — will reconnect a long-fragmented ecosystem, a biodiversity hotspot, and help protect the endangered mountain lion population and other wildlife that make their home in the Santa Monica Mountains,” the wildlife organization said in a press release on Saturday.

With this donation, the campaign has raised over $44 million to date, about halfway to their final goal of $85 million for the wildlife crossing.

The major public and private partnership behind the project includes the National Park Service, the California Department of Transportation, the Santa Monica Mountains Conservatory/ Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority and the Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains.

“It takes a village to save our local cougars — and to build the largest wildlife crossing in the world,” the National Wildlife Federation noted in their mission statement for the project.

