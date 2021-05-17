FARGO, N.D. — Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died.

North Dakota U.S. Marshal Dallas Carlson said the incident happened after a jury returned a partial guilty verdict against the man, who had faced terrorizing-related charges. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic.

Carlson said the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident. Court security officers and deputy marshals attempted live-saving measures in the courtroom.

Carlson says the FBI is handling the investigation. No further information was immediately available.

