A Navy pilot was injured Monday after two jets collided Monday in mid-flight while on a training mission in South Texas.

The crash of the two T-45 Goshawk training aircraft happened about 11 a.m. in the skies over Ricardo, Texas, about 50 miles southwest of Corpus Christi, Navy officials said.

One of the jets managed to land safely at Naval Air Station Kingsville while the instructor and student pilot in the second were forced to inject. One of the pilots was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, Navy officials said.

The crash is currently under investigation and Navy officials said they are cooperating with local authorities.

