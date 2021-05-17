Prince George’s County will lift all capacity and distancing restrictions for all indoor and outdoor venues on Monday at 5 p.m.

However, face masks will still be mandated for indoor venues, public transportation and crowded outdoor venues for the county.

Meanwhile, Montgomery County is on the path to further reopen by May 28, WTOP reported Sunday.

County Council President Tom Hucker said that 54% of residents are now fully vaccinated and that he expects to reach a vaccination milestone of 60% this week.

Most businesses, restaurants and religious facilities then can operate at 75% capacity when that vaccination milestone is met. Indoor gathering limits will increase to 250 people while outdoors will have no restrictions.

The indoor and outdoor gathering limits also will apply to summer camps.

The counties’ easing of restrictions follows the full reopening of Maryland and the lifting of the statewide mask mandate on Saturday.

