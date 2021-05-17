The Supreme Court announced Monday it will take up a major abortion case, weighing Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

The legal battle gives the justices a chance to revisit 1973’s landmark Roe v Wade ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide.

At least four of the nine justices voted to hear the case.

Mississippi in 2018 enacted the Gestational Age Act, which bans abortions after 15 weeks unless there was a medical emergency or severe abnormality within the fetus.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the state’s only abortion clinic, and a doctor who provides abortions sued in federal court, challenging the law once it took effect.

A lower court issued an injunction, siding with the abortion clinic and the doctor. It halted the 15-week abortion ban from being enforced.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit affirmed the district court’s decision, also siding with the abortion providers.

State officials took the case to the Supreme Court, arguing that Mississippi has an interest in protecting women’s health. The state said complications from an abortion after 15 weeks increases the risk of a mother’s death.

The case will be argued during the court’s next term, which begins in October, with a ruling expected by the end of June 2022.

