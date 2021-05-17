The Supreme Court announced Monday it will take up a major abortion case, weighing Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

The legal battle gives the justices a chance to revisit the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide, and subsequent precedent like the court‘s 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld the right to abortion without “undue influence” from the state.

At least four of the nine justices voted to hear the case. The court‘s order on Monday did not identify the justices or comment on the case.

Mississippi in 2018 enacted the Gestational Age Act, which bans abortions after 15 weeks unless there was a medical emergency or severe abnormality within the fetus.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the state’s only abortion clinic, and a doctor who provides abortions sued in federal court, challenging the law once it took effect.

A lower court issued an injunction, siding with the abortion clinic and the doctor. It halted the 15-week abortion ban from being enforced.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit affirmed the district court’s decision, also siding with the abortion providers.

State officials took the case to the Supreme Court, arguing that Mississippi has an interest in protecting women’s health. The state said complications from an abortion after 15 weeks increases the risk of a mother’s death.

“It is downright demeaning to states and their role in the federalist system to not know in advance how courts will evaluate the validity of their laws protecting mothers, unborn infants, and the medical community and society,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch wrote in court papers.

Lawyers for Jackson Women’s Health Organization told the justices not to take up the case because Mississippi’s law runs afoul of the high court’s precedent protecting a woman’s right to an abortion.

“Before viability, it is for the pregnant person, and not the State, to make the ultimate decision whether to continue a pregnancy,” the clinic said in its brief.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, which is part of the clinic’s legal team, said “alarm bells are ringing” after the court’s announcement on Monday deciding to revisit its abortion precedent.

“The consequences of a Roe reversal would be devastating. Over 20 states would prohibit abortion outright. Eleven states — including Mississippi — currently have trigger bans on the books which would instantaneously ban abortion if Roe is overturned. Already, abortion is nearly impossible to access for people in states like Mississippi, where lawmakers have been chipping away at the right to abortion for decades,” said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

The case will be argued during the court’s next term, which begins in October, with a ruling expected by the end of June 2022.

The justices will decide if bans on elective abortion before a fetus is viable, like the Mississippi law, are constitutional.

Pro-life groups cheered the justices’ decision to take the case, saying it gives the court a chance to set a limit for abortions.

“The Supreme Court has repeatedly recognized that states are free to regulate late-term abortions,” said John Bursch, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, a religious liberty legal organization. “Thanks to amazing progress in scientific research and medical technology, the concept of ‘viability’ is an ever-moving target as younger children have survived and thrived after preterm birth.”

