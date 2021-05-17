Restrictions on most public and commercial activities, including capacity limits, will be lifted in the District starting Friday at 5 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday.

Bars, nightclubs and large sports and entertainment venues have to wait an additional three weeks, to Friday, June 11, before switching to full capacity.

Officials also announced updated mask guidance for D.C. residents that went into effect Monday.

Fully vaccinated people only need to wear masks or social distance in places where it is required, Miss Bowser said.

Everyone is still required to wear masks on public transit, in schools, in child care and health care settings, inside correctional facilities and homeless shelters and where required by workplaces or other establishments.

If people are not vaccinated or fully vaccinated yet, they must continue to wear a face mask when leaving home, Ms. Bowser said.

The District had a test positivity rate of 2.2% as of Thursday, the latest health data show. The city had a seven-day average daily case rate of 7.4 per 100,000 residents as of Saturday.

