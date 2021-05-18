Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, will announce on Tuesday his 2022 bid to be New York’s governor.

An advisory says the younger Mr. Giuliani, 35, will make the announcement at The Battery in southern Manhattan, which has views of Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty.

The new candidate worked as a special assistant in former President Trump’s White House and emerged as a vocal defender of his father, whose residence and offices were raided by federal law enforcement as part of a probe into his dealings in Ukraine. The elder Mr. Giuiliani was serving as Mr. Trump’s lawyer while entangled in Eastern Europe.

Andrew Giuliani would be taking on Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat who may seek a fourth term as he battles harassment allegations and questions around his treatment of nursing home patients during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’m a politician out of the womb. It’s in my DNA,” Mr. Giuliani told The New York Post. “Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes. It’s Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden.”

He would first have to get through a GOP primary against Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Long Island-area lawmaker who is loyal to Mr. Trump, and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.