The Biden administration pleaded Tuesday with young people to get vaccinated and be the “generation that changes things for the better” as the U.S. tries to stamp out COVID-19 but fears lagging demand for the shots.

COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said it is graduation season and “wise adults” love to share advice like “live up to your potential” or “wear sunscreen,” so he might as well pile on by pleading with young people to roll up their sleeves.

“Whether you are a graduate, still in high school, in college [or] just out or more than a little bit out, it’s the most important thing you can do right now,” Mr. Slavitt said.

He said the pandemic upended young people’s lives through online schooling, job losses and the deaths of parents and grandparents but the country is asking them to be good citizens and step forward for the vaccine.

“You’ve seen and experienced stress in a way you haven’t before,” Mr. Slavitt said. “We’re winning the war on the virus and we need you to help us finish the job.”

His comments took a personal turn as he described how one of his sons, though in his late teens and fit, contracted COVID-19 last fall and still suffers from a fast heart rate, shortness of breath and frequent flu-like symptoms.

“Many young people are in this situation and many, many have it worse,” he said.

Some young people think they do not need the shots because older persons were far more likely to land in the hospital or die from the coronavirus over the past year.

Besides the threat of lingering effects from infection or aggressive new variants, scientists say young people need to get vaccinated to contribute to widespread immunity to the disease and thwart transmission in their communities.

