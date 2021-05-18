President Biden’s infrastructure and tax proposals are already denting several vulnerable House Democrats, according to polling released Tuesday that portends a tough fight for the party to retain control of the chamber after the 2022 midterms.

Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey were already vulnerable when pitted against a generic Republican — and their numbers got even worse after respondents were asked about Mr. Biden’s tax proposals, according to the polling from the Coalition to Protect American Workers.

The advocacy group, led in part by former top staffers in the Trump administration, is trying to mobilize opposition to Mr. Biden’s tax agenda.

“President Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s massive tax increases will send American jobs overseas, and we will hold Congressional Democrats accountable for their votes against their constituents’ interests,” said Marc Short, one of the group’s leaders and a past top aide to former Vice President Mike Pence. “Polling indicates that the tax increases will cost Democrats their majorities in both the House and the Senate.”

Ms. Bourdeaux, first elected in 2020, trailed a generic GOP candidate by a 9-point, 50% to 41% margin in the swing district that encompasses some of the suburbs around Atlanta.

About six in 10 voters said they would be less likely to support her if she voted to raise taxes “to spend $175 million to create jobs in China by buying electric vehicle batteries,” if she voted to raise taxes “to spend $80 billion to hire more tax collectors,” and if she voted to increase capital gains taxes on Georgia farmers.

After hearing about the tax votes, the generic Republican’s lead increased slightly to a 12-point, 51% to 39% advantage.

In northern New Jersey, a generic Republican stretched their lead over Mr. Gottheimer by 6 points, to a 50%-37% edge, after respondents were read a list of similar would-be tax votes.

Mr. Biden’s $4 trillion-plus economic agenda includes $174 billion for electric vehicles — though experts say China, a leading producer of electric vehicle batteries, stands to secure a major windfall if the number of electric vehicles in the U.S. increases substantially.

The president wants to beef up IRS enforcement to increase audits on wealthy individuals and corporations in order to boost federal revenues to fund part of his agenda.

Mr. Biden’s plan essentially doubles the capital gains tax rate for households earning more than $1 million per year and curbs a practice, known as a “step-up in basis,” that limits capital gains taxes on inheritances.

About a dozen House Democrats pressed their leadership this month to exempt family farms from new inheritance taxes in Mr. Biden’s plan.

The White House says they want to make sure that family-owned businesses and farms don’t get a surprise tax bill if they’re given to heirs who continue to run the companies.

