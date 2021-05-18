Former President Donald Trump denounced Congress’s plan to create a commission to investigate the attack by his supporters on the Capitol on Jan. 6, saying Tuesday that it was “just more partisan unfairness.”

The House is slated to vote Wednesday on legislation to establish the panel, which after Democratic concessions is now evenly divided between GOP and Democratic members, with shared subpoena power.

But Mr. Trump called on Republicans to vote against it.

“It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately,” he said.

Many Republicans share his sentiment that the mayhem that engulfed cities last summer amid racial justice protests deserve the same condemnation as Mr. Trump’s supporters, and deserve the same level of investigation.

Some GOP senators have signaled that when the bill reaches their chamber they’ll try to expand the commission’s purview to cover all of the unrest of the last 12 months.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican, earlier Tuesday announced he would oppose the commission bill, listing a host of reasons including worrying that it would interfere with the prosecution of those who did trespass on the Capitol on Jan. 6, shutting down Congress as it tried to count the Electoral College votes that confirmed President Biden’s victory.

