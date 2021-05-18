The top House Republican said Tuesday he won’t support creating a commission to investigate a pro-Trump mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol in January, blaming Democrats for dithering and politicking and saying he doesn’t want to hurt ongoing criminal cases.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s opposition undercuts some in his own party, including Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee who had struck an agreement on the commission. Mr. Katko had won concessions from Democrats, including making the panel evenly bipartisan.

But Mr. McCarthy offered a host of reasons Tuesday for why that isn’t enough.

He said other investigations are ongoing, money already has been allocated for reviews of Capitol security, and the Justice Department has made 445 arrests and is prosecuting those cases.

“Unfortunately, the legislation being considered in the House this week is drafted in such a way that could interfere with and ultimately undermine these ongoing prosecutorial efforts — just one byproduct of a process that circumvents committee markup and is expected to come to the House floor under a closed rule,” the California Republican said.

He also complained that Democrats have not done enough about the violence that scorched cities last summer.

Analysts, though, say Mr. McCarthy is worried about angering the hefty Trump faction within his own GOP troops.

The House is slated to vote later this week on the commission.

Styled after the well-received panel that investigated the 2001 terrorist attacks, the Jan. 6 panel would be ordered to issue its report by the end of this year, including recommendations for preventing a future attack.

Half of the 10-member panel would be appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, the two top Democrats on Capitol Hill. The other half would be appointed by Mr. McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The idea of a commission has been floating since immediately after the attack, which saw a mob of pro-Trump supporters descend on the building, forcing a stop in the counting of the Electoral College votes that confirmed President Biden’s victory.

Both the House and Senate chambers were evacuated, and officers shot and killed one protester trying to bust into the corridor that gives access to the House.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.