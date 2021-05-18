The St. Louis man who became a conservative hero when he and his wife waved guns at trespassing Black Lives Matter protesters last summer will be entering politics.

Mark McCloskey announced Tuesday evening on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” program that he will run for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022 as a Republican.

“God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob,” he said.

Mr. McCloskey had tipped his hand earlier Tuesday posting on Twitter that he would appear on Mr. Carlson’s show to make “a huge announcement [that] you won’t want to miss.”

Sen. Roy Blunt, Missouri Republican, is not seeking a third term.

Mr. McCloskey will have to run a gauntlet in the Republican primary though, as former Gov. Eric Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt already have said they would run.

Whoever does secure the Republican nomination will be heavily favored in a state that has become increasingly red over the past couple of decades.

