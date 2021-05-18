The White House declined Tuesday to insist on an immediate cease-fire amid the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas, deferring to a previous statement that President Biden generally supports a cease-fire.

“The president’s objective is clear, which is that he wants to see an end to the violence on the ground and to the suffering of the Israeli and the Palestinian people,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Ms. Psaki had been asked if Mr. Biden, who spoke by phone Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was insisting on an immediate cease-fire.

She deferred to a readout of the call the White House released Monday.

“The president expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end,” the White House had said.

Ms. Psaki said Tuesday that the best way to end an international conflict typically doesn’t involve public debate.

“As I’ve noted in the past, our focus and our strategy here is to work through quiet, intensive diplomacy, and he’s been doing this long enough to know that the best way to end an international conflict is typically not to debate it in public,” she said.

Asked why the U.S. has blocked action on a potential U.N. Security Council statement on a cease-fire, Ms. Psaki said everything the U.S. is doing is looking at the end goal of ending the violence on the ground.

“We’re not going to take actions or steps that we think would hinder that effort,” she said.

“We continue to believe, as was clear in the readout of the president’s call last night, that Israel has the right to defend itself. There have been more than 3,000 rocket attacks from Hamas, more overnight into Israel,” Ms. Psaki said. “Civilians have lost their lives. Palestinian civilians have also lost their lives, and our goal is to get to the end of this conflict.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat who says Mr. Biden has been too deferential to Israel, greeted the president upon his arrival in Michigan on Tuesday to visit an electric vehicle facility.

Mr. Biden and Ms. Tlaib spoke for several minutes after the president touched down, according to a pool report.

“Americans are standing strong and they’re standing and saying enough, President Biden,” Ms. Tlaib, who is Palestinian-American, said this week on MSNBC. “You will not do this on our watch. You have to speak out against this violence in a very aggressive way that holds Netanyahu and his leadership accountable.”

Republicans say there can be no “both sides” equivalence on the matter.

“Hear me clearly: The handwringing calls for a cease-fire are tantamount to Hamas propaganda,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican.

The violence continued Tuesday.

A strike launched from Gaza killed two Thai workers in southern Israel, police said, hours after Israeli airstrikes toppled a six-story building in the Palestinian territory that housed bookstores and an educational center.

⦁ This article is based in part on wire service reports.

