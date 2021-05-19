Former President Donald Trump issued a statement praising “great actress” Kirstie Alley, apparently out of the blue Wednesday evening.

The former reality-TV star, without saying why, gushed over Ms. Alley, one of the few out-of-the-closet conservatives in Hollywood.

“Stick with Kirstie Alley! She is a great actress, loved by so many people, and a true original. She is also strong and smart. Many millions of people greatly appreciate her support of our Country. Thank you Kirstie, you are truly appreciated!” Mr. Trump wrote and sent out via his Save His America PAC.

Maybe there was a method to the madness of the sudden praise.

Ms. Alley recently gave an interview to Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his “Tucker Carlson Today” show on the Fox Nation streaming service.

Mr. Carlson has heavily promoted that Alley interview, as he has the other long-form interviews for his show, on his Fox News Channel program in recent days.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.