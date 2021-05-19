Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday confirmed rumors that she is currently “prioritizing media requests” from Black and brown reporters in an effort to “break up the status quo.”

“Diversity and inclusion is imperative across all institutions including media,” the Democrat wrote in a series of tweets. “In order to progress we must change. This is exactly why I’m being intentional about prioritizing media requests from POC reporters on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as mayor of this great city.”

Ms. Lightfoot‘s comments followed claims made by several Chicago-based reporters who said the mayor is granting one-on-one interviews only with Black and brown journalists.

As ⁦@chicagosmayor⁩ reaches her two year midway point as mayor, her spokeswoman says Lightfoot is granting 1 on 1 interviews - only to Black or Brown journalists pic.twitter.com/PAUsacD9Gj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) May 18, 2021

I was told the same thing. — Paris Schutz (@paschutz) May 18, 2021

In her tweets Wednesday, Ms. Lightfoot complained that “the City Hall press corps is overwhelmingly White.”

“I ran to break up the status quo that was failing so many. That isn’t just in City Hall,” she wrote. “It’s a shame that in 2021, the City Hall press corps is overwhelmingly White in a city where more than half of the city identifies as Black, Latino, AAPI or Native American.

“This is an imbalance that needs to change. Chicago is a world-class city. Our local media should reflect the multiple cultures that comprise it,” she continued. “We must be intentional about doing better. I believed that when running for office. I stand on this belief now. It’s time for the newsrooms to do better and build teams that reflect the make-up of our city.”

At least one Hispanic reporter, the Chicago Tribune’s Gregory Pratt, protested Ms. Lightfoot‘s decision by declining to interview her after he had already been granted approval, Twitchy first reported.

I am a Latino reporter @chicagotribune whose interview request was granted for today. However, I asked the mayor’s office to lift its condition on others and when they said no, we respectfully canceled. Politicians don’t get to choose who covers them. https://t.co/YMW8M8ZgJm — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) May 19, 2021

