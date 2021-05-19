Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he won’t support legislation to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Kentucky Republican’s opposition is the latest sign of trouble for the bill, as an increasing number of key GOP lawmakers voice criticism of it.

The House is set to vote Wednesday on the measure. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, said he will bring it before the Senate floor, but Mr. McConnell’s opposition could mean that Democrats won’t be able to get the 10 Republican votes to clear the evenly spit upper chamber.

Mr. McConnell’s remarks on the Senate floor also mark a change from Tuesday, when he appeared open to the bill. He told reporters that Republicans were “willing to listen” and “undecided” about the legislation.

On Wednesday, he ripped the bill as “slanted and unbalanced.”

“After careful consideration, I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of Jan. 6,” he said.

Mr. McConnell voiced his objection a day after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, came out against the bill and urged GOP members to vote against it.

Late Tuesday, former President Donald Trump, who also opposes the commission, called on Mr. McCarthy and Mr. McConnell to block the legislation. He called the legislation “a Democratic trap.”

“Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

