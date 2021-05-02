Anita Dunn, senior adviser to the president, said Sunday that President Biden wears his face mask outdoors for extra precaution, despite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week saying vaccinated people can lose the mask outside.

“It has become such a matter of habit,” Ms. Dunn told CNN’s State of the Union. “We do take some extra precautions for him because he is the president of the United States.”

The CDC said people who have had their COVID-19 vaccines do not need to wear a mask outdoors and could also dispense with the mask inside, as long as they are only near other vaccinated people.

Mr. Biden has been fully vaccinated since January.

Ms. Dunn said the president relies upon and trusts the CDC, pushing back on critics who say his continued wearing of the mask sends a mixed message and suggests that he doesn’t trust the vaccine.

She said people should get vaccinated so they can enjoy some of the freedoms that come with it.

“It’s a lot more fun to take that outside walk without a mask,” said Ms. Dunn. “As people get vaccinated, they are enjoying it and they are enjoying their freedom.”

The president’s adviser also stopped short of saying the president wants to see all schools open in the fall.

“It’s an unpredictable virus … it mutates,” she said. “We can’t look in a crystal ball and say what September looks like.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.