ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman has been charged with animal neglect after bringing a dead dog and a starving puppy to an animal shelter.

Amber Jane Robinson, 39, of Ankeny was charged after she brought both dogs to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa on April 24, according to the Des Moines Register.

The complaint against Robinson said the dead black Labrador was extremely skinny and covered in its own waste when it was brought in. A 9-month-old German Shepherd puppy she also brought in was extremely dehydrated and its ribs and spine protruded prominently from its body.

The complaint said a veterinarian technician estimated that the dead dog would have had to have been left unattended for three to four weeks to reach the state it was in, and officials said it died of starvation. The puppy needed immediate medical attention.

According to court documents, Robinson admitted to inadequately caring for her dog.

Robinson is scheduled to have her first court appearance June 14.

