SAN DIEGO (AP) - Officers investigating a car that crashed into a fence near a San Diego school found that the driver had multiple gunshot wounds to his head and back, police said.

Officials said the 62-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the shooting and crash early Saturday near César Chávez Elementary in the Southcrest neighborhood, NBC 7 reported.

Police Lt. Ricky Radasa told the news station that it appeared the man crashed the silver Acura as he was trying to drive away from the shooter after being hit by gunfire.

Officers initially responded to a report of a car crash that also mentioned possible gunshots.

Investigators said was no immediate information about a possible suspect or motive.

