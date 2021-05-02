The New York Times and the Washington Post retracted stories over the weekend claiming Rudolph Giuliani, the personal attorney to former President Trump, had been warned by the FBI that he was a target of Russian disinformation leading up to the 2020 election.

The two papers issued corrections over the weekend for stories that claimed Mr. Giuliani was made aware he was a target for Russian disinformation. He was allegedly digging up dirt on then-candidate Joe Biden for Mr. Trump.

The former New York City mayor had his apartment raided on Wednesday.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Mr. Giuliani’s apartment in New York, entitling them to take all electronic items.

They took several electronic devices, but refused to take hard drives belonging to Hunter Biden, Mr. Biden’s son, that were in Mr. Giuliani’s possession, he told Fox News.

Mr. Giuliani has long accused the president’s son of illegal foreign dealings and said the proof of them is on Mr. Biden’s hard drive.

Mr. Giuliani said the electronics that were seized will prove he is innocent of any wrongdoing, as is Mr. Trump.

“I’ve known about this for two years. I could have destroyed the evidence,” he said. “The evidence is exculpatory.”

Media reports on Wednesday suggested the Justice Department is probing Mr. Giuliani for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act by representing Ukrainians for pay without having registered.

“I never represented a foreign national,” Mr. Giuliani said, pushing back against the accusations.

The Justice Department would not comment on the matter.

