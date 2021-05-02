PINEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police say two men who shot each other in a confrontation at a North Carolina shopping mall are facing criminal charges.

Pineville Police said Sunday they have charged both Kevion Harris, 32, and Jamie G’Vantay Williams, 24, with assault with a deadly weapon and firearms possession by a convicted felon.

Police evacuated the Carolina Place Mall Saturday afternoon when the shooting broke out.

Both men were injured, and police said Sunday they are recovering from their injuries at hospitals. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

