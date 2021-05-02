LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in North Las Vegas are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead.

They said detectives went to an apartment complex about 10:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

Shortly after arriving at the apartment complex, police received more reports about a shooting between vehicles.

Police then found a vehicle that hit the center median near an intersection.

They also found a man believed to be in his 20s near the vehicle who had been shot multiple times.

Medical personnel took the man to a hospital, where he died.

His name and age haven’t been released yet.

Police said the shooting isn’t believed to be a random act of violence and they were searching for a suspect.

