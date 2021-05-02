IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa City man has been charged with trying to hinder the investigation of a fatal shooting that took place in his apartment.

Mazin Mohamedali, 20, was arrested Saturday in connection with the Feb. 12 shooting of Quincy Russom, 19. Another man, 22-year-old Sammy Hamed, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports.

According to court documents, police say Mohamedali knew Hamed had killed Russom and waited 30 minutes to call 911. Police also said Mohamedali lied during questioning, gave a false description to officers and withheld some information that would have led investigators to Hamed more quickly.

Mohamedali was arrested Saturday on the misdemeanor charge of being an accessory to the homicide and released later that day.

Previously, Mohamedali was arrested on several drug charges after investigators searched his apartment as part of the shooting investigation. Police said they found marijuana and ecstasy pills in the apartment during the Feb. 24 search.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.