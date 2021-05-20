Andrew Giuliani, 35, said he “spent parts of five decades in politics” before launching his bid this week to become the next Republican governor of New York.

Mr. Giuliani, the only son of former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, made the claim when announcing his gubernatorial campaign Tuesday and in subsequent interviews.

“I am the only candidate that spent parts of five different decades of my life in politics or public service,” he said during a press conference announcing his candidacy.

“Parts of five decades,” he repeated for clarification when later pressed by a reporter. “My father’s first campaign was 1989. So we could do the math. I’ve spent parts of 32 years in politics.”

The older Mr. Giuliani, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, first unsuccessfully ran for New York mayor in 1989, his son correctly noted. The younger Mr. Giuliani was born in January 1986.

The younger Mr. Giuliani, formerly a staffer for the Trump administration, has repeated the generous claim about his personal qualifications in several interviews since announcing his candidacy.

“From an experience perspective, I may be 35 years old, but you got to remembered, I spent 32 years, parts of 32 years, in politics and in government,” he repeated Wednesday on Fox News.

“I’m the only announced candidate that actually has spent parts of five decades in politics,” he said again. “I may look young, but I certainly feel a lot older.”

Several media personalities have subsequently called the younger Mr. Giuliani‘s claim into question.

“By osmosis, it appears, he’s saying that he absorbed his father’s five decades of professional work, even though he personally wasn’t alive for all of those decades,” said CNN anchor Brianna Keilar.

“Based on the Andrew Giuliani Career Transitive Property Theory, I’ve been an engineer for 48 years because my father is one,” said political strategist and former Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky.

“By this measure, my kids each have about a decade of prosecutorial experience already,” echoed CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, has said he intends to run for a fourth term in 2022. His father is the late former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, who served in office from 1983 to 1994.

