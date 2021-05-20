Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ordered the closure of two Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities Thursday and indicated others soon will be shut as well.

He also said he was canceling a cooperation agreement with the sheriff in Bristol County, Massachusetts, which immigrant rights advocates cheered.

Mr. Mayorkas suggested the closures were as much a statement on the treatment of immigrants as they were about operational needs.

“Allow me to state one foundational principle: We will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention,” he said in a memo to ICE’s acting director.

Mr. Mayorkas also ordered ICE to begin preparations to close a Georgia detention facility that was struck last year with allegations of performing unnecessary and intrusive operations such as hysterectomies on migrants without full permission.

Those allegations are still under investigation, though the Trump administration said an initial review did not substantiate them.

