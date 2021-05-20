The top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee said Thursday that President Biden’s decision to waive sanctions on entities building a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany is “not in America’s best interest” and will allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to tighten his grip on Europe.

Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma said he finds the Nord Stream 2 decision particularly galling because the administration canceled similar projects at home.

“Let me get this straight — President Biden is shutting down pipelines in the United States, like Keystone XL, while giving strongman Putin a free pass at Nord Stream 2, a pipeline that Putin will use to pressure our allies in Europe,” Mr. Inhofe said.

Mr. Biden has opposed the Nord Stream project but pushed Secretary of State Antony Blinken to establish a “predictable, stable relationship” with Russia. He’s also trying to restore ties with Western European allies like Germany, which is relying on the pipeline for its energy needs.

The sanctions waiver is receiving pushback from members of Mr. Biden’s own party, however, and Mr. Inhofe said the president has to crack down in moments like these to maintain U.S. deterrence against Russian aggression.

“Combined with U.S. defense budget cuts, this failure to act only serves to tighten Russia’s grip over Europe and weaken Ukraine’s economic security,” the Republican senator said. “Worse, it illustrates to both allies and adversaries that tough U.S. rhetoric can be ignored because the administration won’t follow through. This is not in America’s best interest.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.