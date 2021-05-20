Maryland will hand out lottery cash prizes to residents who get their COVID-19 shots.

The state will award $2 million in prize money, giving away $40,000 a day for 40 straight days starting Tuesday, May 25, through July 3, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.

On July 4, the Maryland Lottery will conduct a final drawing for a $400,000 grand prize.

Maryland residents who are 18 years old or older and received their vaccinations in the state are eligible. Each resident gets one entry for receiving a COVID vaccine.

“The goal is to get those reluctant folks or people who haven’t thought about it,” Mr. Hogan said. “Maybe it will just get more people to pay attention and finally go out and get vaccinated.”

The $2 million in prize money will come from the Maryland Lottery’s marketing budget. All winners will be notified by the Maryland Department of Health.

The Republican governor said Maryland is on its way to becoming the most vaccinated state in the country.

As of Thursday, more than 5.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, meaning about 67% of residents 18 years and older are at least partially vaccinated.

Mr. Hogan said he is hoping the state reaches 70% of adults vaccinated by Memorial Day weekend.

