Rep. Ted Lieu and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, both Democrats, on Wednesday denounced what they described as an “anti-Semitic attack” on Jewish diners by pro-Palestinian protesters outside a Los Angeles restaurant Tuesday night.

Multiple videos on social media Tuesday reportedly showed a group of men who were part of a pro-Palestinian caravan of cars brawling with diners outside the Sushi Fumi restaurant in the Beverly Grove neighborhood as violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip intensified.

Video taken before the attack showed people in the caravan flying Palestinian flags yelling, “F— you” and “You guys should be ashamed of yourselves” to the diners as they drove by. A witness told The Los Angeles Times that the men first started throwing bottles and other items at diners.

“They were chanting, ‘Death to Jews’ and ‘Free Palestine,’” the witness said. “They had malice.”

In one video, about eight people, most dressed in black, began brawling with the diners, The Times reported. One of the victims, who wanted to be identified only as “M,” told KTLA that he was eating dinner with four of his Jewish friends when the men stopped their car and started punching and kicking them.

Police said five victims were punched or hurt by broken glass, but nobody was seriously injured. A GoFundMe page for at least one of the victims reached nearly $30,000 as of Thursday morning.

Mr. Garcetti said the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

“We as a city condemn last night’s organized, anti-Semitic attack,” the mayor tweeted. “Jewish Angelenos, like all residents, should always feel safe in our city. [The Los Angeles Police Department] is investigating this assault as a hate crime, and we will respond with the full force of the law. L.A. is a city of belonging, not of hate. There is simply no place for anti-Semitism, discrimination, or prejudice of any kind in Los Angeles. And we will never tolerate bigotry and violence in our communities.”

Mr. Lieu, whose congressional district includes Los Angeles, called the videos of the attack “disturbing and distressing.”

“I’m appalled by what appears to be an anti-Semitic attack at a Beverly Grove restaurant last night,” the congressman wrote. “Everyone in our community should feel safe and respected. No matter one’s political views, we can never condone hate crimes and hate incidents. According to the FBI, Jews are the top targets for hate crimes. I expect a thorough investigation of the attack last night and that the hateful perpetrators will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Deputy Chief Vito Palazzolo, who oversees the LAPD’s West Bureau, said Wednesday that investigators are examining security footage and witness videos in hopes of tracking down the suspects.

Police said they are also investigating an incident captured on a parking garage security camera in the Fairfax area Monday night that showed a man in Orthodox Jewish dress fleeing from several cars flying Palestinian flags, the Associated Press reported.

🚨🚨 Tonight pro-Palestinian individuals were driving with megaphones around La Cienega & Beverly (a heavily Jewish area) in Los Angeles and threw objects at Jews at a restaurant table. Some threw things back.



The pro-Palestinian group came to the sidewalk to fight.



1/ pic.twitter.com/rc72JhBPPj — Sia Kordestani 🦁 (@SiaKordestani) May 19, 2021

Reportedly the drivers were yelling “F**k the Jews.”



You can see the pro-Palestinian group attacking two people on the sidewalk In this video, and one of them fights back.



A victim is hospitalized.



2/ pic.twitter.com/YulLrKHq9b — Sia Kordestani 🦁 (@SiaKordestani) May 19, 2021

