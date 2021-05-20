A Republican House member trashed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday — literally.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, one of about 10 House Republicans who’ve engaged in flouting the chamber’s mask mandates this week, took to Twitter for another act of open defiance.

“@SpeakerPelosi sent me another letter. Something about violating her tyrannical and unscientific mask rule. I filed this one in the same location,” he wrote.

.@SpeakerPelosi sent me another letter. Something about violating her tyrannical and unscientific mask rule. I filed this one in the same location. pic.twitter.com/Ia67NDJuV5 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 20, 2021

The post was accompanied by a photo of a trash can containing a note on House letterhead and an envelope from the chamber’s sergeant-at-arms.

Mrs. Pelosi has kept in place the House rule requiring members to wear masks on the floor — despite the CDC announcement last week that fully vaccinated people need not wear them indoors or outdoors.

Members can be fined $500 for a first offense and $2,500 for a second, and at least two other Republican mask-resisters have been fined. It wasn’t clear from Mr. Massie‘s post whether he has been fined or the note was a notice of a fine.

