Former President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized 35 House Republicans who voted for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol as “wayward” and “weak.”

“See, 35 wayward Republicans — they just can’t help themselves,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “We have much better policy and are much better for the Country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t.”

The House voted 252-to-175 on Wednesday to create an independent commission to investigate the Capitol assault. Thirty-five GOP lawmakers bucked their leadership to vote in favor of the bill.

The measure now moves to the Senate, where Republican resistance could defeat the proposal.

Mr. Trump opposes an investigation of the pro-Trump Capitol riot, saying Congress should do so only if lawmakers also probe street violence that erupted in several major U.S. cities last year.

He said Democrats “don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world. Unfortunately, we do.” It was a reference to Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, all Republicans who have clashed with Mr. Trump.

“Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!” the former president said.

