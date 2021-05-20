Judicial Watch says documents it has obtained show a Montgomery County school’s curriculum presented former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan as an example of “covert white supremacy.”

A slideshow presentation for a social justice class offered last summer at Thomas Pyle Middle School includes the information in a pyramid diagram, titled “Difference between overt and covert hateful white supremacy,” the conservative watchdog group said.

“The phrase is ranked on a pyramid just below ‘lynching,’ ‘hate crimes,’ ‘the N-word’ and ‘racial slurs,’” according to a Judicial Watch press release Wednesday.

The curriculum reportedly “taught that ‘white privilege’ means being favored by school authorities and having a positive relationship with the police.”

The watchdog group says it discovered the information by reviewing hundreds of “heavily redacted records” through a public information request. The files reportedly contain details of the Montgomery County Public Schools Anti-racist System Audit, which cost more than $454,000.

MCPS is the largest school district in Maryland, with more than 160,000 students.

The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

