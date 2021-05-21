New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday condemned what he described as “antisemitic violent gang harassment” after a Jewish man was reportedly beaten in Manhattan’s Times Square and more than two dozen people were arrested in clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters.

“I unequivocally condemn these brutal attacks on visibly Jewish New Yorkers and we will not tolerate anti-Semitic violent gang harassment and intimidation,” the Democratic governor said in a tweeted statement Friday morning. “New York is the vibrant and dynamic home for people from around the world. This tapestry makes New York the extraordinary place that it is.

“Those of all faiths, backgrounds and ethnicities must be able to walk the streets safely and free from harassment and violence,” he wrote. “Justice needs to be done and I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer their assistance in the investigation of these attacks.”

Police said Friday they were investigating a possible hate crime against a Jewish man who was seen on video being beaten by about a half-dozen men in the middle of the street in Times Square, The Associated Press reported.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released, WABC-TV reported. No arrests have been made.

In a separate incident, two commercial fireworks were thrown from a car near midtown, burning one victim who was also reportedly Jewish. No arrests have been made in that incident, either.

The clashes in the city resulted in 26 arrests, ranging from obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct and criminal possession of a weapon, AP reported.

The unrest followed news earlier Thursday that Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire, hoping to end an 11-day war that left more than 200 people dead.

Breaking: Palestinian protestors throw explosive device at Jewish Americans working at New York’s diamond district in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/9iyQBwUac9 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 21, 2021

