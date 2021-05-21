When the White House told retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. he would receive the Medal of Honor at the White House, the Korean War hero asked: “Why all the fuss?”

He even joked they could mail it to him.

President Biden on Friday said there is plenty to fuss about when it comes to the 94-year-old from Georgia, who more than 70 years ago braved enemy fire and grievous wounds in the fight to secure Hill 205 from Chinese forces backing North Korea in the fight against South Koreans and their U.S. allies.

Mr. Biden said recognition of Col. Puckett‘s conspicuous gallantry as commander of the 8th U.S. Army Ranger Company in November 1950 was “long overdue.”

“Colonel, I’m humbled to have you here today, I really am,” Mr. Biden said.

Col. Puckett and Mr. Biden exchanged a handshake and private words as the East Room applauded the medal draped around the neck of the retired officer.

It was the first Medal of Honor that Mr. Biden has awarded as president. South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the ceremony, a first for a foreign leader, and took photos with Mr. Biden, the colonel and his family.

Speaking from the East Room, Mr. Biden recounted the waves of danger Col. Puckett faced as a first lieutenant during the fateful battle, starting with runs to draw out a gunner’s position.

“He did it once, he did it again. It took three runs intentionally exposing himself to the enemy, to pick off the gunner,” Mr. Biden said.

Apparently, the colonel made it a hobby to run in front of speeding cars as a child.

“Self-preservation, it seems, was never a primary concern of the colonel,” Mr. Biden said.

The president said Col. Puckett distributed ammunition and encouraged his men before he was seriously wounded. He told his men to leave him.

“But that’s not the Ranger creed,” Mr. Biden said.

A private ran for help and as his men evacuated, Col. Puckett ordered a final and successful assault on enemy lines.

Mr. Biden also hailed Col. Puckett‘s enduring support for the military and record of supporting female soldiers and persons of color in the armed forces.

“He leads from the front. He leads by example. He leads with his heart. He’s a Ranger,” Mr. Biden said.

Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa Republican and retired lieutenant colonel from the Iowa Army National Guard, attended the ceremony because she has known the colonel since the 1990s and considers him a great mentor.

Mr. Moon attended the medal ceremony as part of a White House visit designed to underscore the two countries’ 70-year alliance — and the still-potent threat posed by North Korea.

“The strength of the alliance between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea was born out of the courage, determination and sacrifice of the Korean troops fighting shoulder to shoulder with the American troops,” Mr. Biden said.

About 28,000 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea as part of America’s enduring footprint in East Asia and efforts to protect the south.

“I learned that I’m the first foreign leader to ever attend a ceremony of such kind,” Mr. Moon said through an interpreter. “As president of the Republic of Korea, it is a great honor and pleasure.”

“Col. Puckett is a true hero of the Korean War, ” Mr. Moon said. “Without the sacrifice of veterans, including Col. Puckett in the 8th Army Ranger Company, the freedom and democracy we enjoy today couldn’t have blossomed in Korea.”

He said South Koreans see the “great soul of America” through its veterans.

“Their acts of gallantry, sacrifice and friendship will forever be remembered,” Mr. Moon said.

