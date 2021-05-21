Biden administration negotiators on Friday presented a $1.7 trillion counter-offer to congressional Republicans in the talks over a massive new national infrastructure package.

The price tag is down from Mr. Biden’s original $2.25 trillion proposal.

“In our view, this is the art of seeking common ground,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday.

She said the revised offer involved moving some money dealing with research and development, supply chains and small businesses into other legislation moving on Capitol Hill.

She said the counter-offer also reflected spending on broadband internet and roads and bridges that more closely matches Senate Republicans’ $568 billion proposal.

“This proposal exhibits a willingness to come down in size — giving on some areas that are important to the president, otherwise they wouldn’t have been in the proposal — while also staying firm in areas that are most vital to rebuilding our infrastructure [and] industries of the future,” Ms. Psaki said.

Mr. Biden wants to fund his “American Jobs Plan” by raising taxes on corporations, including increasing the U.S. corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.

Ms. Psaki reiterated the president’s opposition to funding the plans through a gas tax hike or “user fees,” such as those on electric vehicles, that Republicans have floated.

Congressional Republicans say touching the 2017 Trump tax law, which lowered the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% and slashed individual income tax rates across the board, is a red line for them in the talks.

Some liberal Democrats have suggested Mr. Biden should ditch the bipartisan talks and support pushing through a bigger bill with only Democratic votes.

Senate Democrats used a fast-track budget tool to pass Mr. Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package without a single Republican vote in March.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.