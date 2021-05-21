Gun control activist David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is “clearly unstable” and should be prohibited from possessing firearms.

Speaking to “The Young Turks” host Cenk Uygur, Mr. Hogg, 21, cited video that shows Ms. Greene, Georgia Republican, taunting him and others on Capitol Hill prior to her being elected last year.

Recalling a 2019 video that surfaced in January, Mr. Hogg, said the future congresswoman had filmed herself harassing him while he was in Washington to lobby Congress when he was just 18 years old.

Another video from 2019 emerged last month of Ms. Greene berating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, through a mailbox slot in the door of the congresswoman’s office, Mr. Hogg noted.

“I don’t think somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is clearly unstable, should have access to a weapon like an AR-15 — or any weapon, period, in my opinion,” Mr. Hogg said in the interview Monday.

“Unfortunately, there’s a long history of gun violence taking place on the House and Senate floor,” Mr. Hogg added. “I don’t want to see that history repeat itself when we have the chance to prevent it right now, and I seriously just think that something needs to be done.”

A spokesperson for Ms. Greene did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

Seventeen people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland by a former student using an AR-15-style rifle, prompting a push for new gun laws led by Mr. Hogg and fellow survivors.

Mr. Hogg has said he believed Ms. Green might have had a gun when she confronted him near the U.S. Capitol because she made a point of telling him she possessed a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

In the two years since that encounter, Ms. Greene, a vocal proponent of the Second Amendment right to bear arms, has conducted at least two different giveaways where guns were the main prize.

House members voted to strip Ms. Greene of her committee assignments in February shortly after the video of her confronting Mr. Hogg surfaced amid growing concerns in Congress about her past conduct.

More recently, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, said last week that an ethics committee may need to investigate Ms. Greene for allegedly screaming at Ms. Ocasio-Cortez in the Capitol.

