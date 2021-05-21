WASHINGTON — Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell underwent emergency surgery for a perforated ulcer, her office announced Friday.

Spokeswoman Mackenzie Smith says Dingell‘s surgery took place at George Washington University Hospital in the nation’s capitol. She said the procedure was successful and Dingell will remain hospitalized for several days as she recovers.

The perforated ulcer was the latest health challenge for Dingell, 67. She underwent jaw surgery earlier this year. Although the cause of perforated ulcer wasn’t given, Smith noted Dingell used nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs after that surgery instead of opioids to manage her pain and discomfort.

“ Always a hard worker and clear communicator, she insisted on using her experience as a cautionary tale that NSAIDs can be harmful,” Smith said in a statement.

Dingell won her fourth term in Congress in November, defeating Republican Jeff Jones and Gary Walkowicz of the Working Class Party.

She was first elected in 2012 to replace her husband, former Rep. John Dingell, who died in 2019.

