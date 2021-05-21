President Biden said Friday there’s been no shift in his commitment to supporting Israel’s security and that his Democratic party still generally supports the country.

“There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel — period,” Mr. Biden said at a press conference at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. “I think that my party still supports Israel.”

Mr. Biden had been asked about a push from some in his party to cancel a planned weapons deal with Israel in light of the country’s bloody conflict with the Hamas over the last two weeks.

The president recommitted to pushing for a two-state solution and said he planned to put together a package to help rebuild homes in Gaza after the most recent conflict.

“They need the help, and I’m committed to get that done,” the president said.

Mr. Moon said the Israel-Hamas cease-fire was a “relief” and said he appreciated the Biden administration’s hard work on trying to push the two sides toward an end to the fighting.

