Looks may be important, but it’s what’s on the inside that counts — especially if there are antibodies floating around in there.

Dating apps are responding to President Biden’s plea for companies to promote COVID-19 vaccination whenever possible. Tinder, OkCupid, Bumble and other apps will offer badges and graphics that make it clear if a potential match is immunized and offer free premium content, such as “super swipes,” to vaccinated persons.

They’re installing filters so that users can screen for who’s been vaccinated, while in-app promotions will direct users to vaccine.gov so they can find shots near them.

Fact sheets on the program do not detail a way to verify vaccination status. Rather, the initiative is built on the kind of honor system that guides new mask guidance and trusts people to tell the truth about their relative risk within society.

The White House announced the partnership as part of Mr. Biden’s push to get a vaccine dose in at least 70% of U.S. adults by July 4. The country is at slightly over 60% of adults now.

The partnership comes as states are reopening and people are looking to mingle after being cooped up at home over the last year.

OkCupid says people who are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated get 14% more matches than people who don’t plan to get the shots. As of Monday, OkCupid users can add an “I’m Vaccinated” badge and search by vaccination status when the app’s campaign starts Monday.

Bumble and Badoo also announced badges and premium offers, while BLK — the largest dating app for Black singles — while letting people know who is “Vaxified” as of June 1 and Chispa, an app for Latinos, will highlight who is “Vacunado.”

Hinge will let users share their vaccination status and give others a “Rose” for getting the shots and Match will give vaccinated users a “boost” to help them stand out on the app.

The Plenty of Fish app will add an “I Got My Shot” badge and premium content in early June.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.