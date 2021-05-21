A critical race studies and ethnic studies professor at the University of Colorado-Boulder says Americans wondering why Black citizens commit anti-Asian hate crimes have an answer: “White supremacy.”

The educational watchdog Campus Reform spotlighted the commentary of Jennifer Ho, which recently preceded President Biden’s newly signed legislation aimed at combatting hate crimes against Asian Americans.

“Anti-Asian racism has the same source as anti-Black racism: White supremacy,” Ms. Ho wrote for The Conversation. “So when a Black person attacks an Asian person, the encounter is fueled perhaps by racism, but very specifically by white supremacy. White supremacy does not require a white person to perpetuate it.”

Ms. Ho added that Latino violence against Asians is also tied to White supremacy because it is “ingrained in nearly every system and institution” within the nation.

“It is a belief that to be white is to be human and invested with inalienable universal rights and that to be not-White means you are less than human — a disposable object for others to abuse and misuse,” the Asian American Studies professor continued.

Ms. Ho’s op-ed concluded with a plea for Asians starring down violence by a non-White perpetrator to fear the pernicious “ideology” of white supremacy more than their attacker.

“It’s not Black people whom Asian Americans need to fear,” she claimed last month. “It’s White supremacy.”

Campus Reform’s requests to reach the professor for comment were unsuccessful.

“[Our attempt to reach Ms. Ho through] the Center for Humanities and the Arts at the University of Colorado Boulder but did not receive a response in time for publication,” the organization said Thursday.

