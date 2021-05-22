A Democratic super PAC on Saturday openly mocked Sen. Marco Rubio over his interest in UFOs, taunting the Florida Republican and dubbing him “a space cadet” and “rocket man.”

In a fundraising email, the Florida-based group Retire Rubio tried to raise money off of Mr. Rubio‘s stance on unidentified flying objects. Mr. Rubio — along with a host of other lawmakers and public officials of both parties — is eagerly awaiting an upcoming report from the Pentagon and intelligence agencies that is expected to shed light on what the government knows about UFOs.

But some Florida Democrats evidently believe Mr. Rubio is wrong to take the issue seriously.

“Maybe Marco is from another planet,” the fundraising email says before blasting the Republican senator’s position on healthcare and other issues.

“It’s time to send this space cadet home. Chip in $7.00 and help him 3, 2, 1 blast off,” the email says. “Someone needs to tell Marco Rubio that the Republican Party is a more imminent threat to the United States than UFOs.”

The fundraising pitch concludes with: “Let’s send rocket man elsewhere.”

Mr. Rubio is not the only public figure interested in the subject. Even former President Barack Obama this week admitted in a late-night interview that there are “objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are.”

Mr. Rubio spoke at length about UFOs during an interview with “60 Minutes” that aired last Sunday.

“There’s a stigma on Capitol Hill. Some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kind of giggle when you bring it up,” Mr. Rubio said. “But I don’t think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer to a very fundamental question.”

“Maybe it has a very simple answer,” he added. “Maybe it doesn’t.”

