Kendra Kingsbury, a former intelligence analyst for the FBI, has been arrested on charges she illegally removed and retained sensitive government material throughout the course of her career.

A federal indictment made public Friday following her arrest charges Ms. Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, Kansas, with two counts of having unauthorized possession of documents relating to national defense.

Ms. Kingsbury worked as an intelligence analyst for the Kansas City Division of the FBI for more than 12 years until she was suspended in December 2017, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, alleges Ms. Kingsbury started keeping sensitive government materials in her home beginning as far back as June 2004.

Among the material Ms. Kingsbury allegedly had illegally were documents classified at the “secret” level involving counterterrorism, counterintelligence and cyber threats, the Justice Department said.

More specifically, the Justice Department said that some of the documents relate to matters ranging from sensitive human source operations in national security probe to info about Al Qaeda members.

“The breadth and depth of classified national security information retained by the defendant for more than a decade is simply astonishing,” said Alan E. Kohler, Jr. assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division. “The defendant, who’s well trained in handling classified information, put her country’s sensitive secrets at risk.”

The indictment charging Ms. Kingsbury was filed under seal on Tuesday. She was subsequently arrested Thursday morning in Dodge City, Acting U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore said in another court filing.

Ms. Kingsbury is currently scheduled to appear in Kansas City federal court Tuesday before Magistrate Judge W. Brian Gaddy for her initial appearance and arraignment, according to her case docket.

Court filings did not list a lawyer for Ms. Kingsbury who could be reached for comment.

