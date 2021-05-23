Rep. Peter Meijer, Michigan Republican, said Sunday that Republicans who are trying to block a commission on the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol are laying the groundwork for a more partisan panel dominated by congressional Democrats.

“By shooting this down, we’re playing into Speaker Pelosi’s hands,” Mr. Meijer said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Mr. Meijer, one of just 10 Republicans who supported the second Impeachment of President Trump in January in connection with the incident, said Mrs. Pelosi originally wanted a commission stacked with Democrats, comparing it to House Republicans’ select committee on the Sept. 11, 2012 terrorist attack on a U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

“She doesn’t want a commission that’s going to be emphasizing what she knew and when, what security lapses may have occurred, what failures there were in responsiveness to the events of that day that allowed the security barrier to fall,” he said. “She doesn’t want that.”

Thirty-five House Republicans joined with Democrats last week to approve legislation establishing the commission.

The legislation would set up a 10-member panel, equally divided between the two parties, to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. Issuing subpoenas would require a majority of members.

Senate Republican leaders signaled they will oppose the House legislation if and when it hits the chamber floor, virtually assuring that the bill will not win the 60 votes needed to thwart a filibuster in the 50-50 Senate.

Critics say the commission would interfere with ongoing law enforcement investigations and that several congressional panels are already probing the events of Jan. 6.

The White House endorsed the House-passed bill establishing the commission, saying the country needs a “full and fair accounting” of the events to prevent future violence.

Former President Trump, who rallied supporters near the U.S. Capitol hours before the violent storming, called the commission a “Democrat trap.”

“It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots and firebombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately,” Mr. Trump said. “Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.