A new poll on Monday showed embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo narrowly holding onto his base in the heavily Democratic state, with support especially from Black voters.

The Siena College poll found that New York voters prefer “someone else” as their choice for governor next year over Mr. Cuomo by a margin of 53% to 37%. But among Democrats, 56% want Mr. Cuomo to win a third term, including 61% of Black voters.

Among Republicans, 83% prefer a new governor next year, while 63% of independents said they want someone besides Mr. Cuomo. Among the Republicans preparing to run are Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani.

New York holds its next gubernatorial election in November 2022.

Despite a state investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by multiple women, Mr. Cuomo still has more support from women than from men. Women rate the governor favorably by a margin of 46% to 43%, while 40% of men rate him favorably, and 56% of men view him unfavorably.

A plurality of voters, 42%, believe Mr. Cuomo has committed sexual harassment, while 24% think he has not. Another 33% don’t know.

The poll shows that 49% of voters do not support the governor’s resignation; 41% of those surveyed do think he should quit. The same poll last month found 51% supported Mr. Cuomo‘s resignation, and 37% of those polled at the time said he should not leave office.

The poll of 793 registered voters was conducted from May 16 to May 20, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

