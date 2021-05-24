Former President Donald Trump says his supporters will be “very happy” with his decision on a 2024 bid for the White House.

Mr. Trump, appearing as the inaugural high-profile guest for the launch of “The Dan Bongino Show” on the Fox Nation streaming site, made the statement after the host’s impassioned plea.

“The audience is dying to hear it,” Mr. Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, said Monday. “I know you’ve been asked a thousand times. Forgive me, but I have to ask: Where are we with 2024? We need you, man. We need you big time. You thinking about it? Are you leaning one way?”

“Well, I’ll tell you what,” Mr. Trump replied. “We are going to make you very happy, and we’re going to do what’s right.”

“Yes,” Mr. Bongino replied with a “thumbs up” sign.

“We’ve done a great job for the country,” Mr. Trump added. “We rebuilt our military and had the greatest economy ever — twice. You know, we rebuilt and then the world collapsed. The whole world collapsed with it, and then we rebuilt it again. The stock market was higher than it was the first time. But we’re gonna do the right thing.”

The wide-ranging episode also delved into renewed interest in unidentified aerial phenomena (aka UFOs) as the government plans to release a report on the matter.

Mr. Trump was coy.

“Let’s just keep going along the path. … I don’t want to hurt [the public’s] dreams or their fears,” the former president said. “It could be fears more than dreams.”

