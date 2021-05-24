Gordon Sondland, an ambassador in the Trump administration who testified against former President Trump during the first House impeachment trial, filed a lawsuit Monday against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the State Department, saying that his $1.8 million in legal fees were not paid as promised.

Mr. Sondland, who was the Trump administration’s ambassador to the European Union, says Mr. Pompeo made a “legally binding promise” to reimburse the legal fees he incurred during the 2019 House impeachment trial.

The complaint, which was filed in a federal court in Washington, says Mr. Sondland was denied a government lawyer, forcing him to put together his own legal team. Mr. Sondland hired the private lawyers “in reliance on Pompeo’s promise of reimbursement.”

“Pompeo assured Ambassador Sondland that the State Department would reimburse him for all of his legal costs and through the fall of 2019, Pompeo and his staff continued to reaffirm his promise,” the lawsuit said.

A spokesperson for the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

