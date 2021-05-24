Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in the hot seat again after a photo posted on Facebook showed her violating her own COVID-19 restrictions, which have been among the strictest in the country.

Ms. Whitmer said Sunday she “made a mistake” after a photo, first reported by Breitbart News, showed her sitting inside a restaurant among a group of at least twelve other people without masks on.

Current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders prohibit groups larger than six to dine together indoors and groups must be seated six feet apart.

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to following public health protocols,” the governor said in a statement. “Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it.

“In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize,” she said.

Ms. Whitmer, a Democrat, has faced widespread criticism for her pro-lockdown approach over the course of the pandemic. Last April, in addition to her stay-at-home orders and closures of private businesses, Ms. Whitmer went a step further and banned Michiganders from traveling between two private residences and prohibited big-box stores from selling items deemed nonessential by the state.

Just two months ago, a western Michigan restaurant owner was jailed for operating her business in violation of COVID-19 orders.

Ms. Whitmer made headlines last month after it was revealed she took a private flight to visit her ailing father in Florida, just weeks after she warned the public against traveling to the Sunshine State amid a surge in coronavirus cases. She later defended the trip.

“For anyone to be surprised that I have a family member who’s been having a lot of health issues that I showed up to check in … they’re obviously not paying attention to who I am or what I do,” the governor said April 19.

Christina Pushaw, the press secretary for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, joked Sunday that she didn’t envy Ms. Whitmer‘s press team.

“I have no problem with @GovWhitmer going out to a crowded bar without masks or distancing,” Ms. Pushaw tweeted. “The problem is that she makes Michiganders live under rules that she flouts. (She is vaccinated, so if she pretends she can’t go back to normal, she’s signaling that [vaccine] doesn’t work— bad!)”

