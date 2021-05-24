Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah became the first Republican senator to say he would vote for a special commission on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Mr. Romney answered affirmative Monday, according to the Hill, when asked whether he would support an effort by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Democrat, to bring a House-passed bill to the Senate floor.

“I would support the bill,” Mr. Romney told reporters.

The move to bring the bill to the floor would require 60 votes to defeat a potential filibuster, meaning nine other Republican votes would be needed.

Mr. Romney didn’t say how he would vote on final passage, distinct from defeating a filibuster, though that simply-majority vote would not require any Republican support.

Mr. Schumer did not specify when he would bring the commission bill to the floor, and set up the first filibuster fight of the new Congress, but said Monday it could happen “very soon.”

Two other Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana — have indicated openness to the commission but not definitively said how they’d vote.

All three voted to convict former President Donald Trump over the riot, which the House impeachment articles said he incited.

